CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,711,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.