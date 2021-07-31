CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

