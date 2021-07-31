CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

CONE opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.86.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.