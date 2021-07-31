Cypress Capital Group Sells 574 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,743,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,918. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

