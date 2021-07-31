Cypress Capital Group Sells 44 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, reaching $529.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,030. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.56. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $532.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.