Cypress Capital Group Sells 277 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. 780,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

