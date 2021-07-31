Cypress Capital Group Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 3,338,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.