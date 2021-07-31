Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

