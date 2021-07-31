CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.48.
CVC Company Profile
