Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,720. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

