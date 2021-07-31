Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

