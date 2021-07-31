Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. 770,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 37.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

