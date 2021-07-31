Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 250,558 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 1,108.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,558 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

