Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

