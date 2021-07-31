Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.