Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $54,503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 183.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rapid7 by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

RPD stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

