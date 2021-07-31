Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

