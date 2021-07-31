Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 67.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 466,136 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

