Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,925 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $76.87 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

