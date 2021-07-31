Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 64,781 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.59 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

