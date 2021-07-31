CryptoVerificationCoin Price Down 8.3% This Week (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC on exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $430,989.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

