CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. CryoLife updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CryoLife stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. 263,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,399. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

