Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway Sells 370 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.