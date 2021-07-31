Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 53,871 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
Cricut stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.