Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 53,871 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

Cricut stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

