Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $6.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

