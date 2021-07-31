Credit Suisse Group Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $122.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.86.

TFII opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

