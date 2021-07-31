Credit Suisse Group Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $311.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $291.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

