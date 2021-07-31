Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

