Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.82 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $484.77. The stock had a trading volume of 149,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.67.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

