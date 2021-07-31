Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 69.5% in July

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 66.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,235,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $48,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $3.41 on Friday. Creatd has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

