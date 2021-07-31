CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CVU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

