Corsicana & Co. Invests $57,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.