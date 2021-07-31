Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 500 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.