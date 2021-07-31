Corsicana & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,692 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 122,544 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 486,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

