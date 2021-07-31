Corsicana & Co. Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock worth $107,407,521 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

