Corsicana & Co. Acquires New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $58,118,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $46,906,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

