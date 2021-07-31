Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

