Cormark Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$240.00 to C$265.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$253.08.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE BYD opened at C$244.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$248.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$224.49.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9051146 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.