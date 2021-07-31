Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.22.

CMMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,309,380. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,650.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.61. 669,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,911. The firm has a market capitalization of C$757.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

