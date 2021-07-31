Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,376,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

