Cooper Financial Group Has $689,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.