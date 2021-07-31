Cooper Financial Group Has $530,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.48 and a twelve month high of $139.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

