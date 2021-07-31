Cooper Financial Group Has $306,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $94.32. 1,676,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

