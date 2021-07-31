Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

