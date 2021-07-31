Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.27% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90.

