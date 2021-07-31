ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Plans GBX 1.23 Dividend

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 236.90 ($3.10) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.98.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTEC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.