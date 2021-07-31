Contrasting InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.94 million N/A N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.86 billion 7.54 $859.10 million $0.68 112.84

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 7 9 0 2.56

InMed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 312.19%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $113.59, suggesting a potential upside of 48.04%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -120.68% -88.95% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 43.11% 2.77% 1.86%

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder. In addition, it develops valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; vosoritide that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans; BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood Phe concentration levels in patients with PKU; BMN 331 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; BMN 255 for the treatment of chronic renal disease; and BMN 351 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd., and DiNAQOR AG. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It has collaboration with Allen Institute. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

