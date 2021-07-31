Contrasting Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dropbox and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -12.59% 43.70% 7.37% BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.91 billion 6.60 -$256.30 million $0.30 104.97 BigCommerce $152.37 million 29.88 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -60.52

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dropbox and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 2 1 0 2.00 BigCommerce 1 11 5 0 2.24

Dropbox presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.02%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $69.77, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Dropbox.

Summary

Dropbox beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

