ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading 0.3% Higher

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 196.60 ($2.57). 102,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 341,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 3.17 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

In other ContourGlobal news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of ContourGlobal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

ContourGlobal Company Profile (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

