Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 603,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,109. The firm has a market cap of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.